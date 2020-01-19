Hunt Livestock
Jan. 13: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.87 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.43 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.87 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.10 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-61 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 70 cents-82 cents per pound
Calves per head: $75-$200
Stocker cows per head: $300-$1,300
Cow/calf pairs per head: $650-$1,310
Goats per head: $20-$200
Panola Livestock
Jan. 14: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$1.95 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.22-$1.92 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.75 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.70 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.46 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 85 cents-$1.10 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.80 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.20 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 70 cents-$1.05 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 50 cents-62 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 40 cents-50 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 20 cents-38 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,200
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$900
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $500-$700
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,300
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $750-$900
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $650-$800
Calves per head: $50-$150
Goats per head: $50-$150
Emory Livestock
Jan. 14: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.60 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-57 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-82 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $950-$1,400
Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $500-$950
Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1.20 per pound
Calves per head: $25-$250
Horses per head: NONE
Goats per head: $35-$250
Longview Livestock
Jan. 16: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.25 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.98 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.88 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.73 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.59 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.58 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-63 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 66 cents-86 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $300-$1,170
Cow/calf pairs per head: $970-$1,350
Calves per head: NONE