Hunt Livestock

Jan. 13: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.87 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound

Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.43 per pound

Steers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.87 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound

Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound

Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.10 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-61 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 70 cents-82 cents per pound

Calves per head: $75-$200

Stocker cows per head: $300-$1,300

Cow/calf pairs per head: $650-$1,310

Goats per head: $20-$200

Panola Livestock

Jan. 14: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$1.95 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.22-$1.92 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.75 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.70 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.46 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 85 cents-$1.10 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.80 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$1.70 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.65 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.20 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 70 cents-$1.05 per pound

Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 50 cents-62 cents per pound

Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 40 cents-50 cents per pound

Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 20 cents-38 cents per pound

Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound

Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound

Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,200

Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$900

Stocker cows per head-older bred: $500-$700

Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,300

Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $750-$900

Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $650-$800

Calves per head: $50-$150

Goats per head: $50-$150

Emory Livestock

Jan. 14: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.60 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.55 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound

Packer cows: 20 cents-57 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 55 cents-82 cents per pound

Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $950-$1,400

Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $500-$950

Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1.20 per pound

Calves per head: $25-$250

Horses per head: NONE

Goats per head: $35-$250

Longview Livestock

Jan. 16: Longview

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.25 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.98 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.88 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.73 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.59 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.58 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound

Packer cows: 20 cents-63 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 66 cents-86 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head: $300-$1,170

Cow/calf pairs per head: $970-$1,350

Calves per head: NONE