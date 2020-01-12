Hunt Livestock
Jan. 6: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.03 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.87 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.79 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.43 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.23 per pound
Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.13 per pound
Packer cows: 31 cents-59.5 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 45.5 cents-85.5 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $250-$1,160
Cow/calf pairs per head: $480-$1,120
Panola Livestock
Jan. 7: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.40-$1.85 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.25-$1.60 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.56 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.58 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: 95 cents-$1.32 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 80 cents-$1.20 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.52 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.38 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 85 cents-$1.20 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 70 cents-$1.05 per pound
Packer cows — large frame/high yield: 50 cents-62 cents per pound
Packer cows — medium frame/medium yield: 40 cents-52 cents per pound
Packer cows — small frame/low yield: 25 cents-35 cents per pound
Packer bulls — large frame/high yield: 75 cents-83 cents per pound
Packer bulls — medium frame/medium yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer bulls — small frame/low yield: 50 cents-60 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head — young heavy bred: $750-$1,000
Stocker cows per head — young light bred: $600-$800
Stocker cows per head — older bred: $450-$600
Cow/calf pairs per head — large: $900-$1,250
Cow/calf pairs per head — small: $750-$900
Cow/calf pairs per head — older: $650-$750
Calves per head: $50-$150
Goats per head: $50-$150
Emory Livestock
Jan. 7: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.20 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 85 cents-$1.60 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.45 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-55 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-82 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head — top: $900-$1,150
Cow/calf pairs per head — low/middle: $450-$900
Stocker cows: 40 cents-$1.20 per pound
Calves per head: $10-$250
Horses per head: $50-$450
Goats per head: $35-$250
Longview Livestock
Jan. 9: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.20 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.07 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.32 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.72 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.38 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-60 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 35 cents-87 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $200-$1,140
Cow/calf pairs per head: $1,000-$1,150
Calves per head: NONE