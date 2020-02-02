Hunt Livestock
Jan. 27: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.19 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$2.07 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.73 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.61 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.61 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.17 per pound
Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE
Packer cows: 30.5 cents-69 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 70 cents-94 cents per pound
Calves per head: NONE
Stocker cows per head: $150-$1,170
Cow/calf pairs per head: $500-$1,190
Goats per head: NONE
Panola Livestock
Jan. 28: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.80 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$1.78 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.55 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.48 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 85 cents-$1.32 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.58 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.38 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.25 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.15 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 58 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 45 cents-60 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 30 cents-45 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-92 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 65 cents-80 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 50 cents-65 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $1,250-$1,800
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $850-$1,000
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $650-$750
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,300-$1,800
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $950-$1,250
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $750-$1,100
Calves per head: $25-$150
Goats per head: $25-$150
Emory Livestock
Jan. 28: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.60 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 85 cents-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound
Packer cows: 21 cents-71 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-92 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $900-$1,250
Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $500-$900
Stocker cows: 55 cents-90 cents per pound
Calves per head: $10-$200
Horses per head: NONE
Goats per head: $45-$200
Longview Livestock
Jan. 30: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.31 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.05 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.73 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.28 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.23 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-74 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 69 cents-$1.01 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $260-$1,050
Cow/calf pairs per head: $1,000-$1,180
Calves per head: 260