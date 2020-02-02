Hunt Livestock

Jan. 27: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.19 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$2.07 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.73 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound

Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound

Steers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.61 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.61 per pound

Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.17 per pound

Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE

Packer cows: 30.5 cents-69 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 70 cents-94 cents per pound

Calves per head: NONE

Stocker cows per head: $150-$1,170

Cow/calf pairs per head: $500-$1,190

Goats per head: NONE

Panola Livestock

Jan. 28: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.80 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$1.78 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.55 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.48 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 85 cents-$1.32 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.70 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.58 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.38 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.30 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.25 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.15 per pound

Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 58 cents-70 cents per pound

Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 45 cents-60 cents per pound

Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 30 cents-45 cents per pound

Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-92 cents per pound

Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 65 cents-80 cents per pound

Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 50 cents-65 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $1,250-$1,800

Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $850-$1,000

Stocker cows per head-older bred: $650-$750

Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,300-$1,800

Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $950-$1,250

Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $750-$1,100

Calves per head: $25-$150

Goats per head: $25-$150

Emory Livestock

Jan. 28: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-2 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.60 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 85 cents-$1.55 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound

Packer cows: 21 cents-71 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 55 cents-92 cents per pound

Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $900-$1,250

Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $500-$900

Stocker cows: 55 cents-90 cents per pound

Calves per head: $10-$200

Horses per head: NONE

Goats per head: $45-$200

Longview Livestock

Jan. 30: Longview

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.31 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.05 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.73 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.28 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.23 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-74 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 69 cents-$1.01 per pound

Stocker cows per head: $260-$1,050

Cow/calf pairs per head: $1,000-$1,180

Calves per head: 260