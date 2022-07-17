Hunt Livestock
July 11: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.03 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.61 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.59 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$2.01 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound
Heifers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound
Packer cows: 32 cents-89 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 80 cents-$1.03.5 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $350-$1,160
Pairs: $630-$1,330
Emory Livestock
July 12: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.05 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 85 cents-$1.70 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 95 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 75 cents-$1.55 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-86 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 80 cents-$1.05 per pound
Stocker cows: 60 cents-$1 per pound
Calves per head: $30-$200
Horses per head: $50-$600
Goats per head: $35-$300
Panola Livestock
July 12: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.75 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$1.68 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.64 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.56 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 80 cents-$1.43 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.58 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.36 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.25 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 45 cents-55 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 85 cents-93 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-85 per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $750-$1,050
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $650-$800
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$600
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $850-$1,100
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $750-$900
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $600-$800
Calves per head: $50-$100
Longview Livestock
July 14: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.82 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.59 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.97 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-82 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 50 cents-$1.03 per pound
Stocker cows: $250-$950
Calves per head: $100-$365
Goats per head: $25-$200