Hunt LivestockJuly 12: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$2.07 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$2.09 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$2.01per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.65 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.61 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.51 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1.10-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$1.59 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$2.15 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.31 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-74 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 70 cents-$1.02 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $125-$1,340
Pairs: $800-$1,670
Panola LivestockJuly 13: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$2.30 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.22-$1.92 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.76 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.82 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.05-$1.60 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 85 cents-$1.10 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.48 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.42 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.30 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 45 cents-55 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 90 cents-$1.10 per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 85 cents-95 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $650-$1,000
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $550-$750
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$600
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $800-$1,000
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $700-$900
Calves per head: $75-$150
Emory Livestock
July 13: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 90 cents-$1.85 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.70 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 90 cents-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.55 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-76 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 60 cents-95 cents per pound
Stocker cows: 45 cents-$1.05 per pound
Calves per head: $50-$250
Goats per head: $75-$400
Longview LivestockJuly 15: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.97.5 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.65.5 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.57.5 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.42 per pound
Packer cows: 40 cents-81 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 50 cents-$1.01.5 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $500-$1,260
Goats per head: $85-$295