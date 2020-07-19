Hunt Livestock
July 13: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.73 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.23 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.44 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.23 per pound
Packer cows: 46 cents-66 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 85 cents-93 cents per pound
Calves per head: $90-$155
Stocker cows per head: $430-$1,070
Cow/calf pairs per head: $450-$1,370
Goats per head: $61-$130
Panola Livestock
July 14: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$1.95 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$1.80 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.55 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.46 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.30 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.10-$1.42 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.37 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.32 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.26 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 70 cents-$1.15 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 60 cents-68 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 50 cents-60 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 40 cents-50 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 85 cents-$1 per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,200
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$850
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $500-$650
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,400
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $800-$950
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $700-$900
Calves per head: $50-$200
Goats per head: $50-$100
Emory Livestock
July 14: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 85 cents-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.25 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-68 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 72 cents-94 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $950-$1,250
Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $700-$950
Stocker cows: 60 cents-95 cents per pound
Calves per head: $50-$250
Goats per head: $45-$400
Longview Livestock
July 16: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.90 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.38 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.42 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.38 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.38 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.18 per pound
Packer cows: 40 cents-74 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 50 cents-$1.01 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $310-$1,700
Cow/calf pairs per head: $900-$1,310
Goats per head: $50-$200