Hunt Livestock

July 13: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.73 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound

Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.23 per pound

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.44 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound

Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.23 per pound

Packer cows: 46 cents-66 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 85 cents-93 cents per pound

Calves per head: $90-$155

Stocker cows per head: $430-$1,070

Cow/calf pairs per head: $450-$1,370

Goats per head: $61-$130

Panola Livestock

July 14: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$1.95 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$1.80 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.55 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.46 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.30 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.10-$1.42 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.37 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.32 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.26 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 70 cents-$1.15 per pound

Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 60 cents-68 cents per pound

Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 50 cents-60 cents per pound

Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 40 cents-50 cents per pound

Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 85 cents-$1 per pound

Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound

Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,200

Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$850

Stocker cows per head-older bred: $500-$650

Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,400

Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $800-$950

Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $700-$900

Calves per head: $50-$200

Goats per head: $50-$100

Emory Livestock

July 14: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 85 cents-$1.30 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.25 per pound

Packer cows: 30 cents-68 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 72 cents-94 cents per pound

Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $950-$1,250

Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $700-$950

Stocker cows: 60 cents-95 cents per pound

Calves per head: $50-$250

Goats per head: $45-$400

Longview Livestock

July 16: Longview

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.90 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.38 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.42 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.38 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.38 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.18 per pound

Packer cows: 40 cents-74 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 50 cents-$1.01 per pound

Stocker cows per head: $310-$1,700

Cow/calf pairs per head: $900-$1,310

Goats per head: $50-$200