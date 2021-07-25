Hunt LivestockJuly 19: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$2.21 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$2.23 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.90 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.75 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.61 per pound

Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.55 per pound

Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1.10-$1.37 per pound

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$1.83 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.65 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.70 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.63 per pound

Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.55 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.40 per pound

Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: $1.10-$1.15

Packer cows: 38 cents-73 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 80 cents-$1 per pound

Stocker cows per head: $400-$1,250

Pairs: $600-$1,570

Goats per head: $105-$185

Panola LivestockJuly 20: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$1.95 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.22-$1.87 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.14-$1.84 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.72 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 95 cents-$1.33 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.12-$1.62 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.54 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.42 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.30 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.21 per pound

Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound

Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound

Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 45 cents-55 cents per pound

Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 90 cents-$1.06 per pound

Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 85 cents-95 cents per pound

Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $750-$1,000

Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $600-$750

Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$600

Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $850-$1,100

Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $750-$950

Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $600-$750

Calves per head: $75-$200

Emory Livestock

July 20: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 95 cents-$1.90 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 85 cents-$1.70 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.60 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 85 cents-$1.65 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.55 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.50 per pound

Packer cows: 20 cents-76 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 70 cents-95 cents per pound

Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1.15 per pound

Calves per head: $75-$250

Horses per head: $150-800

Goats per head: $50-$300

Longview LivestockJuly 22: Longview

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.73 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.79 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.73 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.46 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound

Packer cows: 30 cents-79 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 50.5 cents-98 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head: $330-$1,160

Calves per head: $1-$2

Goats per head: $50-$280

