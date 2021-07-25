Hunt LivestockJuly 19: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$2.21 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$2.23 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.90 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.75 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.61 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.55 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1.10-$1.37 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$1.83 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.63 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: $1.10-$1.15
Packer cows: 38 cents-73 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 80 cents-$1 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $400-$1,250
Pairs: $600-$1,570
Goats per head: $105-$185
Panola LivestockJuly 20: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$1.95 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.22-$1.87 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.14-$1.84 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.72 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 95 cents-$1.33 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.12-$1.62 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.54 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.42 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.21 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 45 cents-55 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 90 cents-$1.06 per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 85 cents-95 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $750-$1,000
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $600-$750
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$600
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $850-$1,100
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $750-$950
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $600-$750
Calves per head: $75-$200
Emory Livestock
July 20: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 95 cents-$1.90 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 85 cents-$1.70 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.60 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 85 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.50 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-76 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 70 cents-95 cents per pound
Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1.15 per pound
Calves per head: $75-$250
Horses per head: $150-800
Goats per head: $50-$300
Longview LivestockJuly 22: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.73 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.79 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.73 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.46 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-79 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 50.5 cents-98 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $330-$1,160
Calves per head: $1-$2
Goats per head: $50-$280