Hunt LivestockJuly 26: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$1.90 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$2.09 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$2 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.71 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.61 per pound

Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.52.5 per pound

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$1.63 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.63 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.79 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.57 per pound

Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.43 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.29 per pound

Packer cows: 35 cents-78 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 50 cents-$1.01 per pound

Stocker cows per head: $160-$1,130

Pairs: $475-$1,550

Panola LivestockJuly 27: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$2 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.22-$1.96 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.88 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.66 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.05-$1.54 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.85 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.80 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.60 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 95 cents-$1.35 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.18 per pound

Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound

Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound

Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 40 cents-50 cents per pound

Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 90 cents-$1 per pound

Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 80 cents-90 cents per pound

Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $650-$900

Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $550-$750

Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$600

Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $900-$1,100

Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $750-$1,000

Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $550-$800

Calves per head: $75-$200

Emory Livestock

July 27: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.05 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 90 cents-$1.70 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 90 cents-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.55 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-79 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 65 cents-$1.02 per pound

Stocker cows: 45 cents-$1.10 per pound

Calves per head: $35-$200

Goats per head: $45-$300

Longview LivestockJuly 29: Longview

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.92.5 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.67.5 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.52 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound

Packer cows: 35 cents-80 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 55 cents-99.5 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head: $300-$1,080

Calves per head: $150-$200

Goats per head: $155-$200

Horses per head: $385-$775

