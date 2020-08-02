Hunt Livestock
July 27: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.46 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.26 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.10 per pound
Packer cows: 40 cents-71 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 82 cents-$1.02 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $770-$1,080
Cow/calf pairs per head: $480-$1,410
Panola Livestock
July 28: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.25-$1.80 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.20-$1.55 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.48 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.48 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 80 cents-$1.36 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.10-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 95 cents-$1.32 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 85 cents-$1.21 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 70 cents-$1.18 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 65 cents-73 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 45 cents-55 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 90 cents-$1.05 per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 80 cents-90 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $950-$1,100
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$900
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $500-$700
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $900-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $800-$950
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $650-$800
Calves per head: $50-$200
Emory Livestock
July 28: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 90 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 75 cents-$1.40 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-78 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 75 cents-$1.01 per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $950-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $500-$950
Stocker cows: 55 cents-95 cents per pound
Goats per head: $45-$350
Longview Livestock
July 30: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.90 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.68 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.46 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.36 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.28 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound
Packer cows: 35 cents-78 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 50 cents-97 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $300-$1,210
Cow/calf pairs per head: $500-$1,570
Goats per head: $65-$270