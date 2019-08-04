Hunt Livestock
July 29: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.99 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Steers 700 or 799 pounds: $1-$1.39 per pound
Steers 800 or 899 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.91 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 700 or 799 pounds: $1-$1.15 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-69 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 79 cents-90 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $125-$1,430
Cow/calf pairs per head: $600-$1,710
Emory Livestock
July 30: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.10-$2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.35 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-65 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 65 cents-87 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head: $500-$1,000
Stocker cows: 55 cents-95 cents per pound
Calves per head: $10-$250
Horses per head: $60-$350
Goats per head: $25-$150
Panola Livestock
July 30: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$1.90 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.27-$1.87 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.65 per pound
Steers more than 500 pounds: 85 cents-$1.46 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.15-$1.48 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.52 per pound
Heifers more than 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.39 per pound
Packer cows — small frame/low yield: 42 cents-52 cents per pound
Packer cows — medium frame/medium yield: 52 cents-62 cents per pound
Packer cows — large frame/high yield: 60 cents-68 cents per pound
Packer bulls — low yield: 55 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls — high yield: 75 cents-90 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head — young bred: $525-$950
Stocker cows per head — older bred: $500-$800
Cow/calf pairs per head — small: $750-$900
Cow/calf pairs per head — large: $950-$1,300
Cow/calf pairs per head — older: $700-$900
Calves per head: $45-$150
Goats per head: $35-$150