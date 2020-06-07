Hunt Livestock

June 1: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.30 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound

Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.24 per pound

Steers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound

Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.10 per pound

Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE

Packer cows: 45 cents-73 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 74 cents-99.5 cents per pound

Calves per head: NONE

Stocker cows per head: $500-$1,340

Cow/calf pairs per head: $850-$1,720

Goats per head: $33-$250

Panola Livestock

June 2: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.80 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.22-$1.75 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.55 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.40 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.05-$1.35 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 80 cents-$1.20 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.60 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.10-$1.48 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.45 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 95 cents-$1.22 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.10 per pound

Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound

Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound

Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 45 cents-55 cents per pound

Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 85 cents-$1.05 per pound

Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-95 cents per pound

Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,200

Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$900

Stocker cows per head-older bred: $500-$700

Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,200

Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $850-$1,000

Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $700-$900

Calves per head: $50-$150

Goats per head: $45-$150

Emory Livestock

June 2: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-2.35 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.45 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 95 cents-$1.45 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.35 per pound

Packer cows: 30 cents-72 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 75 cents-99 cent per pound

Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $1,000-$1,350

Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $750-$1,000

Stocker cows: 65 cents-95 cents per pound

Calves per head: $75-$300

Horses per head: $150-$550

Goats per head: $50-$200