Hunt Livestock
June 1: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.30 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.24 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.10 per pound
Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE
Packer cows: 45 cents-73 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 74 cents-99.5 cents per pound
Calves per head: NONE
Stocker cows per head: $500-$1,340
Cow/calf pairs per head: $850-$1,720
Goats per head: $33-$250
Panola Livestock
June 2: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.80 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.22-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.55 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.40 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.05-$1.35 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 80 cents-$1.20 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.10-$1.48 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 95 cents-$1.22 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.10 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 45 cents-55 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 85 cents-$1.05 per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-95 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,200
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$900
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $500-$700
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $850-$1,000
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $700-$900
Calves per head: $50-$150
Goats per head: $45-$150
Emory Livestock
June 2: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-2.35 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 95 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.35 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-72 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 75 cents-99 cent per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $1,000-$1,350
Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $750-$1,000
Stocker cows: 65 cents-95 cents per pound
Calves per head: $75-$300
Horses per head: $150-$550
Goats per head: $50-$200