Hunt Livestock
June 13: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.17 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$2.11 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.89 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.59 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.59 per pound
Heifers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.14 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound
Packer cows: 41 cents-90 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 70 cents-$1.09 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $280-$1,500
Pairs: $660-$1,350
Goats per head: $50-$150
Emory Livestock
June 14: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.05 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.90 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 95 cents-$1.85 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 95 cents-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 85 cents-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 75 cents-$1.55 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-92 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 85 cents-$1.15 per pound
Stocker cows: 70 cents-$1.10 per pound
Calves per head: $50-$250
Horses per head: $150-$600
Goats per head: $45-$300
Panola Livestock
June 14: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.40-$1.90 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.32-$1.72 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.24-$1.76 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.20-$1.62 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.10-$1.56 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 95 cents-$1.22 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.22-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.54 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 85 cents-$1.19 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 75 cents-89 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 65 cents-80 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 45 cents-65 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 95 cents-$1.12 per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 85 cents-95 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 70 cents-85 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $900-$1,100
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $700-$850
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$700
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,000-$1,250
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $850-$1,000
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $450-$900
Calves per head: $75-$150
Longview Livestock
June 16: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.20 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$217.5 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.68 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.52 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.90 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.67.5 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.61 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Packer cows: 31 cents-93 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 69 cents-$1.16 per pound
Stocker cows: $300-$1,275
Calves per head: $100-$175