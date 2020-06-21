Hunt Livestock

June 15: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.90 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound

Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.17 per pound

Steers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound

Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.11 per pound

Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: 95 cents per pound

Packer cows: 40 cents-71 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 75 cents-99.5 cents per pound

Calves per head: NONE

Stocker cows per head: $400-$1,190

Cow/calf pairs per head: $540-$1,440

Goats per head: $75-$160

Emory Livestock

June 16: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.40 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 95 cents-$1.35 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.40 per pound

Packer cows: 30 cents-72 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 75 cents-$1 per pound

Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $1,000-$1,250

Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $650-$1,000

Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1 per pound

Calves per head: $75-$300

Horses per head: NONE

Goats per head: $45-$250

Panola Livestock

June 16: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.75 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$1.52 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.48 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.35 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: 95 cents-$1.28 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.23 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.60 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.10-$1.48 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 95 cents-$1.25 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 85 cents-$1.23 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.05 per pound

Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 65 cents-72 cents per pound

Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound

Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 40 cents-50 cents per pound

Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 90 cents-$1 per pound

Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound

Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,100

Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$900

Stocker cows per head-older bred: $500-$700

Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,300

Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $850-$1,000

Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $700-$900

Calves per head: $50-$150

Goats per head: $45-$150

Longview Livestock

June 18: Longview

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.20 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.20 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.38 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.10 per pound

Packer cows: 30 cents-72 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 40 cents-$1.04 per pound

Stocker cows per head: $300-$1,300

Cow/calf pairs per head: $470-$1,360

Calves per head: $100-$250

Goats per head: $55-$270

Horses per head: $295-$325