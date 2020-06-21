Hunt Livestock
June 15: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.90 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.17 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.11 per pound
Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: 95 cents per pound
Packer cows: 40 cents-71 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 75 cents-99.5 cents per pound
Calves per head: NONE
Stocker cows per head: $400-$1,190
Cow/calf pairs per head: $540-$1,440
Goats per head: $75-$160
Emory Livestock
June 16: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.40 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 95 cents-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.40 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-72 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 75 cents-$1 per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $1,000-$1,250
Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $650-$1,000
Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1 per pound
Calves per head: $75-$300
Horses per head: NONE
Goats per head: $45-$250
Panola Livestock
June 16: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.75 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$1.52 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.48 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.35 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: 95 cents-$1.28 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.23 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.10-$1.48 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 95 cents-$1.25 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 85 cents-$1.23 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.05 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 65 cents-72 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 40 cents-50 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 90 cents-$1 per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,100
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$900
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $500-$700
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,300
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $850-$1,000
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $700-$900
Calves per head: $50-$150
Goats per head: $45-$150
Longview Livestock
June 18: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.20 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.20 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.38 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.10 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-72 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 40 cents-$1.04 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $300-$1,300
Cow/calf pairs per head: $470-$1,360
Calves per head: $100-$250
Goats per head: $55-$270
Horses per head: $295-$325