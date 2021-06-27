Hunt Livestock
June 21: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.40-$1.79 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.20-$1.77 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.20-$1.75 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.65 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.43 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.25-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.20-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.20-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.49 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.39 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.05 per pound
Packer cows: 35 cents-79 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 91 cents-$1.03 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $250-$1,040
Pairs: $570-$1,350
Panola Livestock
June 22: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$1.95 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.22-$1.88 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.12-$1.76 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.66 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.44 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.33 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.46 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.31 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.06 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 65 cents-78 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 60 cents-67 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 40 cents-50 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 90 cents-$1.06 per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 85 cents-95 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,100
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $650-$800
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$650
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $850-$1,000
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $750-$900
Calves per head: $75-$150
Emory Livestock
June 22: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 90 cents-$1.75 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.70 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 90 cents-$1.80 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 90 cents-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.55 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-80 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 65 cents-$1 per pound
Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1 per pound
Calves per head: $75-$300
Horses per head: $150-$800
Goats per head: $50-$350
Longview Livestock
June 24: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.93 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.73 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.13 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-80 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 50 cents-$1.03 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $300-$1,190
Goats per head: $80-$250