Hunt Livestock
June 22: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.05 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.13 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.23 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.07 per pound
Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE
Packer cows: 32.5 cents-70.5 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 50 cents-99.5 cents per pound
Calves per head: NONE
Stocker cows per head: $450-$1,140
Cow/calf pairs per head: $840-$1,650
Goats per head: NONE
Emory Livestock
June 23: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.40 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.25 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-74 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 75 cents-$1.02 per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $950-$1,250
Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $500-$950
Stocker cows: 55 cents-85 cents per pound
Calves per head: $50-$250
Horses per head: NONE
Goats per head: $45-$250