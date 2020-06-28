Hunt Livestock

June 22: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.05 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound

Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.13 per pound

Steers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound

Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.23 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.07 per pound

Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE

Packer cows: 32.5 cents-70.5 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 50 cents-99.5 cents per pound

Calves per head: NONE

Stocker cows per head: $450-$1,140

Cow/calf pairs per head: $840-$1,650

Goats per head: NONE

Emory Livestock

June 23: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.40 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.25 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-74 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 75 cents-$1.02 per pound

Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $950-$1,250

Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $500-$950

Stocker cows: 55 cents-85 cents per pound

Calves per head: $50-$250

Horses per head: NONE

Goats per head: $45-$250