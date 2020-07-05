Hunt Livestock
June 29: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.20 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.07 per pound
Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE
Packer cows: 35 cents-77 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 68.5 cents-99 cents per pound
Calves per head: NONE
Stocker cows per head: $350-$1,210
Cow/calf pairs per head: $1,000-$1,760
Goats per head: NONE