Hunt Livestock

June 29: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound

Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound

Steers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound

Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.20 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.07 per pound

Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE

Packer cows: 35 cents-77 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 68.5 cents-99 cents per pound

Calves per head: NONE

Stocker cows per head: $350-$1,210

Cow/calf pairs per head: $1,000-$1,760

Goats per head: NONE