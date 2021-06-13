Hunt LivestockJune 7: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.05-$2.03 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.15-$1.85 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.66 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: 85 cents-$1.31 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.61 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1.05-$1.49 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.39 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.22 per pound
Packer cows: 32 cents-80 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 88 cents-96 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $300-$1,060
Pairs: $490-$1,390
Calves per head: $125-$250
Goats per head: $125-$200
Panola LivestockJune 8: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$1.95 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.22-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.72 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.72 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.35 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.44 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.42 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.15 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 65 cents-79 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 40 cents-50 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 85 cents-99 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 80 cents-85 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,000
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$850
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $500-$700
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,100
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $750-$900
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $650-$800
Calves per head: $75-$200
Longview Livestock
June 10: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.79 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.79 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.61 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Packer cows: 40 cents-81 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 70 cents-$1 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $340-$1,280
Goats per head: $55-$240