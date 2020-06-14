Hunt Livestock
June 8: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.43 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.20 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.90 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.36 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.20 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.07 per pound
Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE
Packer cows: 38 cents-69 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 60 cents-$1 per pound
Calves per head: NONE
Stocker cows per head: $200-$1,250
Cow/calf pairs per head: $740-$1,730
Goats per head: $105-$270
Emory Livestock
June 9: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-2.10 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 75 cents-$1.30 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 75 cents-92 cent per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $1,000-$1,350
Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $700-$1,000
Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1.05 per pound
Calves per head: $75-$300
Horses per head: NONE
Goats per head: $40-$250
Panola Livestock
June 9: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.65 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.58 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.48 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.35 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.20 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.10-$1.32 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.28 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 95 cents-$1.28 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.20 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.10 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 60 cents-68 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 50 cents-60 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 40 cents-50 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-90 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $950-$1,200
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $800-$950
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $550-$700
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,050-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $800-$950
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $550-$700
Calves per head: $75-$200