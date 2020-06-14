Hunt Livestock

June 8: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.43 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound

Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.20 per pound

Steers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.90 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.36 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound

Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.20 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.07 per pound

Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE

Packer cows: 38 cents-69 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 60 cents-$1 per pound

Calves per head: NONE

Stocker cows per head: $200-$1,250

Cow/calf pairs per head: $740-$1,730

Goats per head: $105-$270

Emory Livestock

June 9: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-2.10 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.45 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 75 cents-$1.30 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-75 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 75 cents-92 cent per pound

Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $1,000-$1,350

Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $700-$1,000

Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1.05 per pound

Calves per head: $75-$300

Horses per head: NONE

Goats per head: $40-$250

Panola Livestock

June 9: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.65 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.58 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.48 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.35 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.20 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.40 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.10-$1.32 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.28 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 95 cents-$1.28 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.20 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.10 per pound

Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 60 cents-68 cents per pound

Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 50 cents-60 cents per pound

Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 40 cents-50 cents per pound

Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-90 cents per pound

Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound

Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $950-$1,200

Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $800-$950

Stocker cows per head-older bred: $550-$700

Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,050-$1,200

Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $800-$950

Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $550-$700

Calves per head: $75-$200