Hunt Livestock
March 13: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$2.87 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$2.63 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$2.35 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1.10-$2.19 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1.10-$2.13 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.79 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1.10-$1.67 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$1.95 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$2.21 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$2 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.71 per pound
Heifers 600 to 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.69 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.69 per pound
Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: $1.10-$1.15 per pound
Packer cows: 55.5 cents-$1.055 per pound
Packer bulls: 91 cents-$1.20 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $200-$1,410
Pairs: $730-$1,720
Panola Livestock
March 14: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.45-$2.30 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.35-$2.28 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.25-$2.32 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.20-$2.32 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.10-$2.14 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.96 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$2.24 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.25-$2.18 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$2 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.92 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 95 cents-$1.88 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 80 cents-$1.60 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 90 cents-95 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 80 cents-90 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 95 cents-$1.10 per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 80 cents-95 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,100
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$900
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $650-$800
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,000-$1,600
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $850-$1,100
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $700-$900
Calves per head: $50-$200
Longview Livestock
March 16: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$2.85 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$2.80 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.20-$2.67 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.20-$2.35 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.20-$2.15 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1.20-$1.85 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$2.60 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$2.45 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.20-$2.12.5 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.20-$2 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.20-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1.20-$1.75 per pound
Packer cows: 45 cents-$1.02 per pound
Packer bulls: 50 cents-$1.27.5 per pound
Stocker cows: $430-$1,375
Goats per head: $70-$210