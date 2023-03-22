Hunt Livestock

March 13: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$2.87 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$2.63 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$2.35 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1.10-$2.19 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1.10-$2.13 per pound

Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.79 per pound

Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1.10-$1.67 per pound

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$1.95 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$2.21 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$2 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.71 per pound

Heifers 600 to 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.69 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.69 per pound

Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: $1.10-$1.15 per pound

Packer cows: 55.5 cents-$1.055 per pound

Packer bulls: 91 cents-$1.20 per pound

Stocker cows per head: $200-$1,410

Pairs: $730-$1,720

Panola Livestock

March 14: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.45-$2.30 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.35-$2.28 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.25-$2.32 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.20-$2.32 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.10-$2.14 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.96 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$2.24 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.25-$2.18 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$2 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.92 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 95 cents-$1.88 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 80 cents-$1.60 per pound

Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 90 cents-95 cents per pound

Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 80 cents-90 cents per pound

Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound

Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 95 cents-$1.10 per pound

Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 80 cents-95 cents per pound

Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,100

Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$900

Stocker cows per head-older bred: $650-$800

Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,000-$1,600

Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $850-$1,100

Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $700-$900

Calves per head: $50-$200

Longview Livestock

March 16: Longview

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$2.85 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$2.80 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.20-$2.67 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.20-$2.35 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.20-$2.15 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1.20-$1.85 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$2.60 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$2.45 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.20-$2.12.5 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.20-$2 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.20-$1.85 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1.20-$1.75 per pound

Packer cows: 45 cents-$1.02 per pound

Packer bulls: 50 cents-$1.27.5 per pound

Stocker cows: $430-$1,375

Goats per head: $70-$210