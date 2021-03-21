Hunt Livestock
March 15: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$2.20 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$2.11 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.83 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.69 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.71 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $.10-$1.33 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1.10-$1.33 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$2.10 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.49 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.63 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.47 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.27 per pound
Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: $1.10-$1.15 per pound
Packer cows: 37 cents-66 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 58 cents-86 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $350-$1,310
Pairs: $550-$1,400
Panola Livestock
March 16: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$1.92 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.22-$1.87 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.68 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.55 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.44 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.28 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.57 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.32 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.25 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.12 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 45 cents-55 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 35 cents-45 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 85 cents-94 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,000
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$850
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$600
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,300
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $800-$1,000
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $650-$900
Calves per head: $75-$150
Emory Livestock
March 16: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 85 cents-$2.10 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.90 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.70 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$2.00 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 75 cents-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 60 cents-$1.45 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-66 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-88 cents per pound
Stocker cows: 45 cents-$1.13 cents per pound
Calves per head: $50-$300
Horses per head: $150-$500
Goats per head: $50-$300
Longview Livestock
March 18: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.25 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.05 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.39 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.43 per pound
Packer cows: 35 cents-68 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 66 cents-89 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $300-$1,170
Goats per head: $75-$240
Calves per head: $285