Hunt Livestock
March 22: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$2.05 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.99 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.80 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.73 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.49 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.37 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.57 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.87 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.43 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.33 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.17 per pound
Packer cows: 26 cents-64 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 67 cents-88.5 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $230-$1,320
Pairs: $800-$1,420
Panola Livestock
March 23: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.25-$1.82 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.16-$1.80 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.62 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.05-$1.45 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.76 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.42 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 95 cents-$1.15 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.10 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 55 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 45 cents-55 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 35 cents-45 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 82 cents-90 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-80 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $1,000-$1,500
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$900
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$600
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,100-$1,575
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $800-$1,050
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $450-$750
Calves per head: $75-$200
Emory Livestock
March 23: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 85 cents-$2.20 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$2.10 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.85 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.60 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$2.05 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 75 cents-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-92 cents per pound
Stocker cows: 45 cents-$1.10 cents per pound
Calves per head: $50-$300
Horses per head: $50-$350
Goats per head: $45-$300
Longview Livestock
March 25: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.25 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.61 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.39
Packer cows: 20 cents-78 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 45 cents-99 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $200-$1,600
Goats per head: $65-$220