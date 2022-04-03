Emory Livestock
March 29: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.30 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 95 cents-$2 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.80 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 85 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.55 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-96 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 75 cents-$1.15 per pound
Stocker cows: 75 cents-$1.40 per pound
Calves per head: $65-$250
Goats per head: $50-$300
Panola Livestock
March 29: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$2.24 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.30-$2.06 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.25-$1.94 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.15-$1.66 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.05-$1.52 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.38 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$1.64 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.68 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.42 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 95 cents-$1.34 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.24 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 90 cents-$1 per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 50 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 90 cents-$1.05 per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 85 cents-95 per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $950-$1,100
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $700-$900
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $600-$800
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,000-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $850-$1,000
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $650-$800
Calves per head: $75-$250
Longview Livestock
March 31: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.05 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.97 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.90 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.83 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.61 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.56 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.43 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-98 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 65 cents-$1.26 per pound
Goats per head: $95-$255