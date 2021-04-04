Hunt Livestock

March 29: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$2.07 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$2.07 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.87 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.71 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.50 per pound

Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.43 per pound

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$2.00 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.59 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.80 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.45 per pound

Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.40 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.35 per pound

Packer cows: 30 cents-73 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 88 cents-93 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head: $230-$1,320

Calves per head: $120-$190

Goats per head: $115-$210

Pairs: $680-$1,210

Panola Livestock

March 30: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$2 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.27-$1.88 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.20-$1.84 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.18-$1.78 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.10-$1.42 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.20 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.17-$1.55 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.12-$1.44 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.32 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.28 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.15 per pound

Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound

Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 50 cents-60 cents per pound

Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 35 cents-50 cents per pound

Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 90 cents-$1 cents per pound

Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 80 cents-90 cents per pound

Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,100

Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $700-$850

Stocker cows per head-older bred: $550-$700

Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $900-$1,250

Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $850-$1,000

Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $650-$800

Calves per head: $75-$200

Emory Livestock

March 30: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.30 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 85 cents-$2.15 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.90 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: 90 cents-$2.15 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.60 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.55 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-75 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 60 cents-98 cents per pound

Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1 per pound

Calves per head: $100-$300

Horses per head: $50-$950

Goats per head: $50-$350

Longview Livestock

April 1: Longview

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.20 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.87 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.23

Packer cows: 20 cents-78 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 40 cents-99 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head: $300-$1,260

Calves per head: $75-$225

Goats per head: $120-$255

