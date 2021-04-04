Hunt Livestock
March 29: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$2.07 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$2.07 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.87 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.71 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.50 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.43 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$2.00 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.59 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.80 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.35 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-73 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 88 cents-93 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $230-$1,320
Calves per head: $120-$190
Goats per head: $115-$210
Pairs: $680-$1,210
Panola Livestock
March 30: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.27-$1.88 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.20-$1.84 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.18-$1.78 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.10-$1.42 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.20 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.17-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.12-$1.44 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.32 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.28 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.15 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 50 cents-60 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 35 cents-50 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 90 cents-$1 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 80 cents-90 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,100
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $700-$850
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $550-$700
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $900-$1,250
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $850-$1,000
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $650-$800
Calves per head: $75-$200
Emory Livestock
March 30: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.30 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 85 cents-$2.15 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.90 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 90 cents-$2.15 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.55 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 60 cents-98 cents per pound
Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1 per pound
Calves per head: $100-$300
Horses per head: $50-$950
Goats per head: $50-$350
Longview Livestock
April 1: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.20 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.87 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.23
Packer cows: 20 cents-78 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 40 cents-99 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $300-$1,260
Calves per head: $75-$225
Goats per head: $120-$255