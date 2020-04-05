Hunt Livestock
March 30: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.23 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.43 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.15 per pound
Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE
Packer cows: 35 cents-66.5 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 65 cents-92 cents per pound
Calves per head: NONE
Stocker cows per head: $230-$1,260
Cow/calf pairs per head: $900-$1,470
Goats per head: NONE
Emory Livestock
March 31: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-2.20 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.55 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.40 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-68 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 75 cents-95 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head-top: NONE
Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $750-$1,100
Stocker cows: 65 cents-$1 per pound
Calves per head: $30-$300
Horses per head: NONE
Goats per head: $30-$250