Hunt Livestock

March 30: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound

Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.23 per pound

Steers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.43 per pound

Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.15 per pound

Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE

Packer cows: 35 cents-66.5 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 65 cents-92 cents per pound

Calves per head: NONE

Stocker cows per head: $230-$1,260

Cow/calf pairs per head: $900-$1,470

Goats per head: NONE

Emory Livestock

March 31: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-2.20 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.55 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.40 per pound

Packer cows: 30 cents-68 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 75 cents-95 cents per pound

Cow/calf pairs per head-top: NONE

Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $750-$1,100

Stocker cows: 65 cents-$1 per pound

Calves per head: $30-$300

Horses per head: NONE

Goats per head: $30-$250