Emory Livestock
March 7: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$2.85 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$2.70 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 95 cents-$2.65 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.65 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.55 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$2.35 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 85 cents-$2.30 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-$1.05 per pound
Packer bulls: 70 cents-$1.18 per pound
Stocker cows: 75 cents-$1.45 per pound
Calves per head: $20-$400
Horses per head: $75-$400
Goats per head: $35-$300
Panola Livestock
March 7: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.45-$2.42 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.35-$2.36 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.20-$2.30 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.15-$2.14 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.10-$1.90 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 95 cents-$1.75 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$2.30 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.25-$2.20 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.13-$2.04 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.86 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.72 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 85 cents-$1.32 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 90 cents-$1.03 per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 75 cents-88 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 55 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: $1-$1.14 per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 90 cents-$1 per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 80 cents-90 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $1,050-$1,475
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $850-$1,000
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $550-$700
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,050-$1,675
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $900-$1,100
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $700-$800
Calves per head: $50-$200
Longview Livestock
March 9: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$2.60 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$2.50 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.20-$2.45 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.20-$2.42.5 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.20-$2.08 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1.20-$2 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$2.40 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$2.15 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.20-$2.20 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.20-$2 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.20-$192.5 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1.20-$1.85 per pound
Packer cows: 56 cents-$1.01 per pound
Packer bulls: 80 cents-$1.18 per pound
Stocker cows: $325-$1,450
Goats per head: $55-$330