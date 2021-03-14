Hunt Livestock

March 8: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.21-$2.17 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.30-$1.90 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.30-$1.85 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.69 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.50 per pound

Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound

Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.19 per pound

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.20-$1.70 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.20-$1.80 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.60 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.50 per pound

Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1.05-$1.33 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound

Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: 90 cents-$1.03 per pound

Packer cows: 30 cents-68 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 79 cents-98 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head: $320-$1,360

Calves per head: $100-$250

Goats per head: $113-$125

Pairs: $430-$1,750

Panola Livestock

March 9: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$2.00 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.24-$1.72 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.20-$1.50 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.15-$1.45 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.05-$1.14 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.14 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$1.64 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.44 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.38 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.24 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 85 cents-$1.12 per pound

Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 55 cents-62 cents per pound

Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 50-55 cents per pound

Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 35-48 cents per pound

Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 75 cents-84 cents per pound

Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $650-$850

Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $550-$750

Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$600

Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,300

Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $850-$1,000

Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $750-$900

Calves per head: $75-$200

Emory Livestock

March 9: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: 85 cents-$2.15 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$2.05 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.85 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.65 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$2.05 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 75 cents-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.60 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound

Packer cows: 20 cents-67 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 55 cents-94 cents per pound

Stocker cows: 40 cents-$1.05 cents per pound

Calves per head: $10-$300

Goats per head: $50-$275

Longview Livestock

March 11: Longview

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.40 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.20 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.43 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound

Packer cows: 22 cents-68 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 54 cents-94.5 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head: $250-$1,150

Goats per head: $115-$235

Calves per head: $125-$250

Take home bulls per head: $2,000-$2,425

