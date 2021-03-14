Hunt Livestock
March 8: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.21-$2.17 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.30-$1.90 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.30-$1.85 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.69 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.50 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.19 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.20-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.20-$1.80 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1.05-$1.33 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound
Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: 90 cents-$1.03 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-68 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 79 cents-98 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $320-$1,360
Calves per head: $100-$250
Goats per head: $113-$125
Pairs: $430-$1,750
Panola Livestock
March 9: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$2.00 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.24-$1.72 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.20-$1.50 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.15-$1.45 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.05-$1.14 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.14 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.20-$1.64 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.44 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.38 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.24 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 85 cents-$1.12 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 55 cents-62 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 50-55 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 35-48 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 75 cents-84 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $650-$850
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $550-$750
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$600
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,300
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $850-$1,000
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $750-$900
Calves per head: $75-$200
Emory Livestock
March 9: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 85 cents-$2.15 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$2.05 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.85 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$2.05 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 75 cents-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-67 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-94 cents per pound
Stocker cows: 40 cents-$1.05 cents per pound
Calves per head: $10-$300
Goats per head: $50-$275
Longview Livestock
March 11: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.40 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.20 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.43 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound
Packer cows: 22 cents-68 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 54 cents-94.5 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $250-$1,150
Goats per head: $115-$235
Calves per head: $125-$250
Take home bulls per head: $2,000-$2,425