Emory Livestock
March 24: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-1.80 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.25 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-85 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 80 cents-$1 per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head-top: NONE
Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $500-$1,100
Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1 per pound
Calves per head: $100-$250
Horses per head: NONE
Goats per head: $30-$250
Longview Livestock
March 26: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.87 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.46 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.15 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-77 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 97 cents-$1.03 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $200-$1,080
Cow/calf pairs per head: $900-$1,200
Calves per head: $185
Goats per head: NONE