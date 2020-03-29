Emory Livestock

March 24: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-1.80 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.45 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.25 per pound

Packer cows: 30 cents-85 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 80 cents-$1 per pound

Cow/calf pairs per head-top: NONE

Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $500-$1,100

Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1 per pound

Calves per head: $100-$250

Horses per head: NONE

Goats per head: $30-$250

Longview Livestock

March 26: Longview

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.87 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.46 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.15 per pound

Packer cows: 20 cents-77 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 97 cents-$1.03 per pound

Stocker cows per head: $200-$1,080

Cow/calf pairs per head: $900-$1,200

Calves per head: $185

Goats per head: NONE