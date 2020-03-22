Hunt Livestock

March 16: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.10 per pound

Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.05 per pound

Steers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.17 per pound

Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.05 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: NONE

Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE

Packer cows: 41 cents-68 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 69 cents-95.5 cents per pound

Calves per head: NONE

Stocker cows per head: $200-$1,110

Cow/calf pairs per head: $300-$1,400

Goats per head: NONE

Emory Livestock

March 17: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-1.85 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.45 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.35 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.25 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-70 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 70 cents-88 cents per pound

Cow/calf pairs per head-top: NONE

Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $500-$800

Stocker cows: 55 cents-85 cents per pound

Calves per head: $10-$200

Horses per head: NONE

Goats per head: $50-$200

Longview Livestock

March 19: Longview

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.28 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.14 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.59 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.23 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.17 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: NONE

Packer cows: 20 cents-78 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 50 cents-$1.06 per pound

Stocker cows per head: $250-$1,025

Cow/calf pairs per head: $500-$1,450

Calves per head: NONE

Goats per head: $85-$200