Hunt Livestock
March 16: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.10 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.05 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.17 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.05 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: NONE
Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE
Packer cows: 41 cents-68 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 69 cents-95.5 cents per pound
Calves per head: NONE
Stocker cows per head: $200-$1,110
Cow/calf pairs per head: $300-$1,400
Goats per head: NONE
Emory Livestock
March 17: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-1.85 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.25 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 70 cents-88 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head-top: NONE
Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $500-$800
Stocker cows: 55 cents-85 cents per pound
Calves per head: $10-$200
Horses per head: NONE
Goats per head: $50-$200
Longview Livestock
March 19: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.28 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.14 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.59 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.23 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.17 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: NONE
Packer cows: 20 cents-78 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 50 cents-$1.06 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $250-$1,025
Cow/calf pairs per head: $500-$1,450
Calves per head: NONE
Goats per head: $85-$200