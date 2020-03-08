Hunt Livestock

March 2: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.07 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.97 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.61 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.39 per pound

Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.19 per pound

Steers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound

Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.10 per pound

Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE

Packer cows: 30 cents-70 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 65 cents-98 cents per pound

Calves per head: NONE

Stocker cows per head: $200-$1,310

Cow/calf pairs per head: $450-$1,460

Goats per head: NONE

Panola Livestock

March 3: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.85 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.80 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.70 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.50 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: 95 cents-$1.30 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.15 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.15-$1.85 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.10-$1.76 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 90 cents-$1.45 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 80 cents-$1.20 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 65 cents-$1.05 per pound

Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 65 cents-80 cents per pound

Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 50 cents-65 cents per pound

Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 30 cents-45 cents per pound

Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-95 cents per pound

Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound

Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 60 cents-75 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $950-$1,100

Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$900

Stocker cows per head-older bred: $500-$650

Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,000-$1,400

Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $750-$900

Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $500-$750

Calves per head: $25-$150

Goats per head: $25-$150

Emory Livestock

March 3: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-2.20 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 75 cents-$1.60 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-71 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 65 cents-90 cents per pound

Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $950-$1,400

Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $350-$950

Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1.30 per pound

Calves per head: $10-$300

Horses per head: $150-$450

Goats per head: $35-$250

Longview Livestock

March 5: Longview

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.88 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.68 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.58 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.20 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.66 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.42 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound

Packer cows: 20 cents-68.5 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 50 cents-$1 per pound

Stocker cows per head: $270-$1,120

Cow/calf pairs per head: $600-$1,160

Calves per head: NONE

Goats per head: $60-$225