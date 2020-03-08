Hunt Livestock
March 2: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.07 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.97 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.61 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.39 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.19 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.10 per pound
Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE
Packer cows: 30 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 65 cents-98 cents per pound
Calves per head: NONE
Stocker cows per head: $200-$1,310
Cow/calf pairs per head: $450-$1,460
Goats per head: NONE
Panola Livestock
March 3: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.85 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.80 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.70 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.50 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: 95 cents-$1.30 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.15 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.15-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.10-$1.76 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 90 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 80 cents-$1.20 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 65 cents-$1.05 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 65 cents-80 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 50 cents-65 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 30 cents-45 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-95 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 60 cents-75 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $950-$1,100
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$900
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $500-$650
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,000-$1,400
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $750-$900
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $500-$750
Calves per head: $25-$150
Goats per head: $25-$150
Emory Livestock
March 3: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-2.20 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 75 cents-$1.60 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-71 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 65 cents-90 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $950-$1,400
Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $350-$950
Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1.30 per pound
Calves per head: $10-$300
Horses per head: $150-$450
Goats per head: $35-$250
Longview Livestock
March 5: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.88 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.68 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.58 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.20 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.66 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.42 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-68.5 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 50 cents-$1 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $270-$1,120
Cow/calf pairs per head: $600-$1,160
Calves per head: NONE
Goats per head: $60-$225