Panola Livestock
March 10: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$1.90 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.25-$1.84 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.58 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.42 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 95 cents-$1.10 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.95 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.42 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.20 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 70 cents-$1.05 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 62 cents-72 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 50 cents-60 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 30 cents-45 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-96 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,100
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $700-$850
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $500-$600
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,300
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $850-$1,000
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $650-$800
Calves per head: $25-$150
Goats per head: $25-$150
Emory Livestock
March 10: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-2.05 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.50 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 85 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.40 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-71 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 75 cents-92 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $900-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $450-$900
Stocker cows: 55 cents-90 cents per pound
Calves per head: $25-$200
Horses per head: $50-$450
Goats per head: $30-$350
Longview Livestock
March 12: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.68 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.59 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.43 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.23 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.17 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.15 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-66.5 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 64.5 cents-94 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $200-$1,120
Cow/calf pairs per head: $950-$1,120
Calves per head: NONE
Goats per head: $75-$155