Panola Livestock

March 10: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$1.90 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.25-$1.84 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.58 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.42 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 95 cents-$1.10 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.95 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.60 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.40 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.42 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.20 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 70 cents-$1.05 per pound

Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 62 cents-72 cents per pound

Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 50 cents-60 cents per pound

Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 30 cents-45 cents per pound

Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-96 cents per pound

Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound

Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,100

Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $700-$850

Stocker cows per head-older bred: $500-$600

Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,300

Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $850-$1,000

Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $650-$800

Calves per head: $25-$150

Goats per head: $25-$150

Emory Livestock

March 10: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-2.05 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.50 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 85 cents-$1.45 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.40 per pound

Packer cows: 20 cents-71 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 75 cents-92 cents per pound

Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $900-$1,200

Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $450-$900

Stocker cows: 55 cents-90 cents per pound

Calves per head: $25-$200

Horses per head: $50-$450

Goats per head: $30-$350

Longview Livestock

March 12: Longview

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.68 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.59 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.43 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.23 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.17 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.15 per pound

Packer cows: 20 cents-66.5 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 64.5 cents-94 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head: $200-$1,120

Cow/calf pairs per head: $950-$1,120

Calves per head: NONE

Goats per head: $75-$155