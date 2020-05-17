Hunt Livestock
May 11: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.99 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.18 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.10 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.24 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.11 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1 per pound
Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE
Packer cows: 32 cents-73 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 70 cents-$1 per pound
Calves per head: $100-$250
Stocker cows per head: $310-$1,625
Cow/calf pairs per head: $530-$1,500
Goats per head: NONE
Panola Livestock
May 12: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.88 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.78 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.55 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: 95 cents-$1.40 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: 85 cents-$1.18 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.05 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.15-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.10-$1.42 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 95 cents-$1.22 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 80 cents-$1.05 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 65 cents-95 cents per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 65 cents-73 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 50 cents-65 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 30 cents-45 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 90 cents-$1 per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-90 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 65 cents-80 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,250
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $700-$900
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $500-$600
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,000-$1,300
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $900-$1,100
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $650-$900
Calves per head: $50-$150
Goats per head: $45-$150
Emory Livestock
May 12: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-2.05 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 85 cents-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.25 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 70 cents-$1.10 per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $1,000-$1,550
Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $650-$1,000
Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1.10 per pound
Calves per head: NONE
Horses per head: NONE
Goats per head: $45-$300
Longview Livestock
May 14: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.98 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.46 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.90 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.46 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.38 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.06 per pound
Packer cows: 28 cents-74 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 70 cents-98 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $360-$1,240
Cow/calf pairs per head: $750-$1,260
Calves per head: $335-$400
Goats per head: $90-$310