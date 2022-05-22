Hunt Livestock
May 16: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$2.05 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.97 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.59 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.91 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.79 per pound
Heifers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Packer cows: 33 cents-80 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 80 cents-$1.01.5 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $400-$1,260
Pairs: $760-$1,690
Emory Livestock
May 17: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.20 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 95 cents-$1.85 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 85 cents-$1.75 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 85 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 75 cents-$1.55 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-85 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 75 cents-$1.12 per pound
Stocker cows: 65 cents-$1.15 per pound
Calves per head: $50-$250
Horses per head: $75-$800
Goats per head: $50-$250
Panola Livestock
May 17: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.90 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.18-$1.88 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.74 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.64 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 85 cents-$1.38 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.10-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.57 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 95 cents-$1.46 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 80 cents-$1.32 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.24 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 75 cents-81 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 60 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 45 cents-55 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-95 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-85 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,100
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$1,000
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $600-$800
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,000-$1,300
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $850-$1,100
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $700-$900
Calves per head: $75-$200
Longview Livestock
May 19: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.91 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.57 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.10 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.87.5 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.16 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-89 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 87 cents-$1.09 per pound
Calves per head: $100-$225
Goats per head: $40-$200