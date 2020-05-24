Hunt Livestock

May 18: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.90 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound

Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound

Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.12 per pound

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.34 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound

Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.16 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.08 per pound

Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE

Packer cows: 32 cents-70 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 77 cents-$1 per pound

Calves per head: NONE

Stocker cows per head: $290-$1,300

Cow/calf pairs per head: $340-$1,550

Goats per head: NONE

Emory Livestock

May 19: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-2 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.45 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 90 cents-$1.45 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.30 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-74 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 75 cents-$1 per pound

Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $1,000-$1,500

Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $650-$1,000

Stocker cows: 50 cents-$1.05 per pound

Calves per head: NONE

Horses per head: NONE

Goats per head: $75-$350

Longview Livestock

May 21: Longview

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.78 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.18 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.38 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.19 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.16 per pound

Packer cows: 31 cents-75 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 66 cents-98 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head: $320-$1,150

Cow/calf pairs per head: $610-$1,270

Calves per head: $235

Goats per head: $53-$255