Hunt Livestock
May 18: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.90 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.77 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.12 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.34 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.16 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.08 per pound
Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE
Packer cows: 32 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 77 cents-$1 per pound
Calves per head: NONE
Stocker cows per head: $290-$1,300
Cow/calf pairs per head: $340-$1,550
Goats per head: NONE
Emory Livestock
May 19: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 90 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.30 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-74 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 75 cents-$1 per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $1,000-$1,500
Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $650-$1,000
Stocker cows: 50 cents-$1.05 per pound
Calves per head: NONE
Horses per head: NONE
Goats per head: $75-$350
Longview Livestock
May 21: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.78 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.18 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.38 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.19 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.16 per pound
Packer cows: 31 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 66 cents-98 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $320-$1,150
Cow/calf pairs per head: $610-$1,270
Calves per head: $235
Goats per head: $53-$255