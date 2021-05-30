Hunt Livestock
May 24: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$1.71 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.71 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.75 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.63 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.51 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.31 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1.10-$1.33 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1.10-$1.63 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1.10-$1.67 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1.10-$1.37 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1.10-$1.47 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1.10-$1.07 per pound
Packer cows: 44 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 73.5 cents-$1.03 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $390-$1,440
Pairs: $600-$1,550
Panola Livestock
May 25: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$1.85 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.22-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.64 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.58 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.52 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.10 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.38 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.36 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 85 cents-$1.18 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 70 cents-$1.08 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 62 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 45 cents-60 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 35 cents-45 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 90 cents-$1.05 per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 80 cents-92 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 60 cents-75 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,100
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$900
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$650
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $800-$1,000
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $600-$750
Calves per head: $75-$200
Emory Livestock
May 25: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 90 cents-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.60 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.60 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 85 cents-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.35 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 60 cents-96 cents per pound
Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1.05 per pound
Calves per head: $75-$350
Horses per head: $50-$650
Goats per head: $45-$350
Longview Livestock
May 27: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.21 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.79 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.73 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.59 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Packer cows: 35 cents-75.5 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 50 cents-95 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $350-$1,190
Goats per head: $55-$245