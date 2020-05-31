Emory Livestock

May 26: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-2.10 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.50 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.35 per pound

Packer cows: 35 cents-70 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 75 cents-95 cent per pound

Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $1,000-$1,450

Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $750-$1,000

Stocker cows: 65 cents-$1 per pound

Calves per head: $150-$800

Horses per head: $75-$300

Goats per head: $45-$250

Longview Livestock

May 28: Longview

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.19 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.79 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.17 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.19 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.08 per pound

Packer cows: 40 cents-73 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 69 cents-$1.04 per pound

Stocker cows per head: $530-$1,150

Cow/calf pairs per head: $790-$1,450

Calves per head: NONE

Goats per head: $65-$255