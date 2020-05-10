Hunt Livestock
May 4: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.61 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.39 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.23 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.59 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.15 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.13 per pound
Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: NONE
Packer cows: 31 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-93.5 cents per pound
Calves per head: NONE
Stocker cows per head: $260-$1,060
Cow/calf pairs per head: $610-$1,490
Goats per head: NONE
Emory Livestock
May 5: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-1.45 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.40 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.25 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 75 cents-96 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head-top: $950-$1,250
Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $750-$950
Stocker cows: 55 cents-$1 per pound
Calves per head: NONE
Horses per head: NONE
Goats per head: $75-$250
Longview Livestock
May 7: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.58 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.43 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.19 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.61 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.15 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.12 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-72 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 50 cents-90 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $600-$1,070
Cow/calf pairs per head: $970-$1,200
Calves per head: NONE
Goats per head: $55-$310