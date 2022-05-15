Hunt Livestock
May 9: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$2.03 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$2.13 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.91 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.61 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.79 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.59 per pound
Heifers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.20 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-84 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 80 cents-$1.05 per pound
Stocker cows per head: $165-$1,250
Pairs: $620-$1,510
Emory Livestock
May 10: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.20 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 95 cents-$1.95 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 85 cents-$1.85 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 85 cents-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-84 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 85 cents-$1.10 per pound
Stocker cows: 65 cents-$1.25 per pound
Calves per head: $100-$250
Horses per head: $75-$350
Goats per head: $50-$250
Panola Livestock
May 10: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.35-$1.95 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.27-$1.84 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.20-$1.78 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.15-$1.76 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1.05-$1.60 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 95 cents-$1.42 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.18-$1.80 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.12-$1.68 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.68 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 95 cents-$1.44 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.32 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 75 cents-86 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 50 cents-65 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 95 cents-$1.15 per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 85 cents-$1 per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 70 cents-85 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $950-$1,200
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $850-$950
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $650-$750
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,000-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $950-$1,050
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $750-$900
Calves per head: $75-$175
Longview Livestock
May 12: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.25 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.92 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.88 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.90 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.46 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-90 cents per pound
Packer bulls: $1.07-$1.12 per pound
Goats per head: $65-$240