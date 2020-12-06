Hunt Livestock
Nov. 30: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: 80 cents-$1.99 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: 80 cents-$1.87 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: 80 cents-$1.63 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: 80 cents-$1.47 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: 80 cents-$1.27 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: 80 cents-$1.23 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: 80 cents-$1.05 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: 80 cents-$1.67 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: 80 cents-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: 80 cents-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: 80 cents-$1.24 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: 80 cents-$1.21 per pound
Heifers 800 to 899 pounds: 80 cents-$1.03 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-55.5 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 60 cents-80 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $250-$1,450
Pairs per head: $80-$1,280
Panola Livestock
Dec. 1: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.90 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.60 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.00-$1.52 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: 95 cents-$1.25 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 80 cents-$1.05 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.15-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.10-$1.48 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.00-$1.46 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 95 cents-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 85 cents-$1.17 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.00 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 50 cents-55 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 40 cents-50 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 25 cents-40 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 75 cents-80 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 50 cents-65 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $650-$900
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $500-$650
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$550
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $850-$1,100
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $750-$900
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $600-$800
Calves per head: $75-$200