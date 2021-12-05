Emory Livestock
Nov. 30: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$2.15 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 70 cents-$2.05 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.85 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 75 cents-$1.80 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 65 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 60 cents-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 60 cents-$1.40 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-72 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-90 cents per pound
Stocker cows: 50 cents-95 cents per pound
Calves per head: $10-$250
Goats per head: $35-$300
Panola Livestock
Nov. 30: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$2.05 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.80 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.84 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.68 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.48 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.30 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.15-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.05-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.56 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 90 cents-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 80 cents-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.14 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 55 cents-64 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 45 cents-55 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 30 cents-45 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-92 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $900-$1,200
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$900
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$600
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,050-$1,300
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $850-$1,000
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $650-$800
Calves per head: $75-$150
Longview Livestock
Dec. 2: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.17.5 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.20 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$2.05 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.72 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.22.5 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.32.5 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.24 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-69 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 51 cents-95 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $250-$1,200
Calves per head: $100-$275
Goats per head: $65-$235