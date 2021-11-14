Emory Livestock
Nov. 9: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 85 cents-$1.95 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.85 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.65 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 60 cents-$1.55 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 70 cents-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 60 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 50 cents-$1.35 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-90 cents per pound
Stocker cows: 55 cents-95 cents per pound
Calves per head: $50-$250
Goats per head: $35-$250
Panola Livestock
Nov. 9: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$2.10 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.22-$1.95 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.82 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.60 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 85 cents-$1.29 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.85 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.48 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.24 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.25 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.20 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 55 cents-64 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 45 cents-55 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 28 cents-40 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-87 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,100
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $650-$800
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $550-$700
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,300
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $800-$1,000
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $650-$850
Calves per head: $75-$150
Longview Livestock
Nov. 11: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.05 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.90 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.87.5 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.67.5 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.17 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 30 cents-99 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $375-$1,050
Goats per head: $75-$225