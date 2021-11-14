Emory Livestock

Nov. 9: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: 85 cents-$1.95 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.85 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.65 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 60 cents-$1.55 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 70 cents-$1.60 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 60 cents-$1.45 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 50 cents-$1.35 per pound

Packer cows: 20 cents-70 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 55 cents-90 cents per pound

Stocker cows: 55 cents-95 cents per pound

Calves per head: $50-$250

Goats per head: $35-$250

Panola Livestock

Nov. 9: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$2.10 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.22-$1.95 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.15-$1.82 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.60 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 85 cents-$1.29 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.85 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.48 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.40 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.24 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.25 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.20 per pound

Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 55 cents-64 cents per pound

Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 45 cents-55 cents per pound

Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 28 cents-40 cents per pound

Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-87 cents per pound

Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound

Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,100

Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $650-$800

Stocker cows per head-older bred: $550-$700

Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,300

Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $800-$1,000

Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $650-$850

Calves per head: $75-$150

Longview Livestock

Nov. 11: Longview

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2.15 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$2.05 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.90 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.87.5 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.67.5 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.17 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-70 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 30 cents-99 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head: $375-$1,050

Goats per head: $75-$225

Recommended for You