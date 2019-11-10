Hunt Livestock
Nov. 4: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.43 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.28 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.13 per pound
Packer cows: 15 cents-58 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-76 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $110-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head: $700-$1,190
Panola Livestock
Nov. 5: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.92 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.10-$1.70 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.56 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.46 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.32 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 70 cents-$1.10 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.10-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.05-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 85 cents-$1.25 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 70 cents-$1.19 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 60 cents-$1 per pound
Packer cows — large frame/high yield: 42 cents-48 cents per pound
Packer cows — medium frame/medium yield: 35 cents-40 cents per pound
Packer cows — small frame/low yield: 20 cents-35 cents per pound
Packer bulls — large frame/high yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer bulls — medium frame/medium yield: 60 cents-65 cents per pound
Packer bulls — small frame/low yield: 50 cents-60 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head — young heavy bred: $750-$1,050
Stocker cows per head — young light bred: $650-$850
Stocker cows per head — older bred: $450-$650
Cow/calf pairs per head — large: $850-$1,100
Cow/calf pairs per head — small: $750-$900
Cow/calf pairs per head — older: $600-$800
Calves per head: $25-$150
Goats per head: $25-$100
Emory Livestock
Nov. 5: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.85 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.70 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.55 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.40 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 75 cents-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.25 per pound
Packer cows: 15 cents-54 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-$1.75 per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head — top: $900-$1,250
Cow/calf pairs per head — low/middle: $500-$900
Stocker cows: 45 cents-$1.05 per pound
Calves per head: $10-$250
Horses per head: $50-$400
Goats per head: $30-$200