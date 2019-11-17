Hunt Livestock
Nov. 11: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.80 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.83 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: $1-$1.06 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.69 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.46 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.22 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.12 per pound
Packer cows: 15 cents-55 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 65 cents-82 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $75-$1,310
Cow/calf pairs per head: $1,000-$1,630
Panola Livestock
Nov. 12: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.15-$1.65 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.10-$1.42 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.42 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: 90 cents-$1.50 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: 85 cents-$1.24 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.25 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.10-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.05-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 95 cents-$1.44 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 80 cents-$1.42 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 75 cents-$1.20 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 65 cents-$1.05 per pound
Packer cows — large frame/high yield: 45 cents-57 cents per pound
Packer cows — medium frame/medium yield: 40 cents-48 cents per pound
Packer cows — small frame/low yield: 30 cents-40 cents per pound
Packer bulls — large frame/high yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound
Packer bulls — medium frame/medium yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls — small frame/low yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head — young heavy bred: $550-$900
Stocker cows per head — young light bred: $500-$700
Stocker cows per head — older bred: $450-$600
Cow/calf pairs per head — large: $800-$1,250
Cow/calf pairs per head — small: $750-$900
Cow/calf pairs per head — older: $650-$800
Calves per head: $50-$200
Goats per head: $25-$150
Emory Livestock
Nov. 12: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 85 cents-$2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.70 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.55 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.40 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 75 cents-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.25 per pound
Packer cows: 15 cents-51 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-85 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head — top: $900-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head — low/middle: $500-$900
Stocker cows: 45 cents-85 cents per pound
Calves per head: $10-$200
Horses per head: NONE
Goats per head: NONE