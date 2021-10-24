Hunt Livestock

Oct. 18: Henderson

Steers 200 to 299 pounds: 80 cents-$1.87 per pound

Steers 300 to 399 pounds: 80 cents-$1.91 per pound

Steers 400 to 499 pounds: 80 cents-$1.73 per pound

Steers 500 or 599 pounds: 80 cents-$1.55 per pound

Steers 600 to 699 pounds: 80 cents-$1.47 per pound

Steers 700 to 799 pounds: 80 cents-$1.37 per pound

Steers 800 to 899 pounds: 80 cents-$1.31 per pound

Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: 80 cents-$1.21 per pound

Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: 80 cents-$1.83 per pound

Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: 80 cents-$1.59 per pound

Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: 80 cents-$1.51 per pound

Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: 80 cents-$1.39 per pound

Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: 80 cents-$1.33 per pound

Packer cows: 30 cents-68 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 65 cents-89 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head: $150-$1,090

Pairs: $700-$1,150

Emory Livestock

Oct. 19: Emory

Steers less than 300 pounds: 75 cents-$2.05 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 70 cents-$1.80 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 60 cents-$1.65 per pound

Steers 500 or more pounds: 60 cents-$1.50 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: 70 cents-$1.70 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 65 cents-$1.55 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 60 cents-$1.40 per pound

Heifers 500 or more pounds: 50 cents-$1.35 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-68 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 55 cents-90 cents per pound

Stocker cows: 45 cents-$1.15 per pound

Calves per head: $25-$250

Goats per head: $40-$350

Panola Livestock

Oct. 19: Carthage

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.75 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.18-$1.66 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.12-$1.65 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.46 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.55 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.46 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.36 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 95 cents-$1.28 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 70 cents-$1.25 per pound

Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 55 cents-64 cents per pound

Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 45 cents-55 cents per pound

Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 30 cents-45 cents per pound

Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-85 cents per pound

Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-86 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $1,375-$2,000

Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $850-$1,100

Stocker cows per head-older bred: $550-$650

Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,050-$1,500

Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $900-$1,100

Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $600-$800

Calves per head: $50-$200

Longview Livestock

Oct. 21: Longview

Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.97 per pound

Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound

Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound

Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$151 per pound

Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.43 per pound

Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound

Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.79 per pound

Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound

Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.57.5 per pound

Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound

Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.26 per pound

Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.17 per pound

Packer cows: 25 cents-71 cents per pound

Packer bulls: 70 cents-95 cents per pound

Stocker cows per head: $200-$1,400

Goats per head: $85-$215

