Hunt Livestock
Oct. 18: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: 80 cents-$1.87 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: 80 cents-$1.91 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: 80 cents-$1.73 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: 80 cents-$1.55 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: 80 cents-$1.47 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: 80 cents-$1.37 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: 80 cents-$1.31 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: 80 cents-$1.21 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: 80 cents-$1.83 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: 80 cents-$1.59 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: 80 cents-$1.51 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: 80 cents-$1.39 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: 80 cents-$1.33 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-68 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 65 cents-89 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $150-$1,090
Pairs: $700-$1,150
Emory Livestock
Oct. 19: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 75 cents-$2.05 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 70 cents-$1.80 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 60 cents-$1.65 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 60 cents-$1.50 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 70 cents-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 65 cents-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 60 cents-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 50 cents-$1.35 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-68 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-90 cents per pound
Stocker cows: 45 cents-$1.15 per pound
Calves per head: $25-$250
Goats per head: $40-$350
Panola Livestock
Oct. 19: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.75 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.18-$1.66 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.12-$1.65 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.10-$1.46 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.46 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.36 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 95 cents-$1.28 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 70 cents-$1.25 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 55 cents-64 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 45 cents-55 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 30 cents-45 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-85 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 75 cents-86 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $1,375-$2,000
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $850-$1,100
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $550-$650
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $1,050-$1,500
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $900-$1,100
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $600-$800
Calves per head: $50-$200
Longview Livestock
Oct. 21: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.97 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.95 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$151 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.43 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.79 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.67 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.57.5 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.26 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.17 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-71 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 70 cents-95 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $200-$1,400
Goats per head: $85-$215