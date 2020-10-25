Panola Livestock
Oct. 20: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.10-$1.70 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 90 cents-$1.27 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: 80 cents-$1.22 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: 70 cents-$1.08 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 60 cents-95 cents per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.10-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.34 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 90 cents-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 75 cents-$1.10 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 70 cents-$1 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 50 cents-90 cents per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 50 cents-60 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 40 cents-50 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 25 cents-40 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 70 cents-82 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 55 cents-65 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,000
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $650-$900
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $450-$650
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $950-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $800-$950
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $650-$800
Calves per head: $50-$150
Emory Livestock
Oct. 20: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.60 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 75 cents-$1.45 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.30 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 65 cents-$1.10 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.50 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 70 cents-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.20 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 60 cents-$1 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-54 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-75 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $500-$950
Stocker cows: 45 cents-75 cents per pound
Horses per head: $100-$450
Goats per head: $35-$200
Longview Livestock
Oct. 22: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.53 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: 80 cents-$1.35 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: 80 cents-$1.27 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 80 cents-$1.05 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 80 cents-$1.17 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 80 cents-$1.09 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 80 cents-$1.03 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-55 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 50 cents-84 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $200-$1,025
Calves per head: $25-$160
Goats per head: $95-$215