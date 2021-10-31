Hunt Livestock
Oct. 25: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: 80 cents-$2.11 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: 80 cents-$1.95 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: 80 cents-$1.61 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: 80 cents-$1.53 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: 80 cents-$1.47 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: 80 cents-$1.37 per pound
Steers 800 to 899 pounds: 80 cents-$1.23 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: 80 cents-$1.63 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: 80 cents-$1.43 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: 80 cents-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: 80 cents-$1.31 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: 80 cents-$1.25 per pound
Packer cows: 47.5 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 40 cents-88.5 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $270-$1,040
Pairs: $400-$1,100
Emory Livestock
Oct. 26: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 75 cents-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.65 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 60 cents-$1.55 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 70 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 70 cents-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 65 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 50 cents-$1.35 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-67 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-87 cents per pound
Stocker cows: 45 cents-$1.10 per pound
Calves per head: $50-$200
Goats per head: $35-$350
Panola Livestock
Oct. 26: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.90 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.82 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.72 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.52 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: 95 cents-$1.38 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 80 cents-$1.15 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.15-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.10-$1.62 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.42 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.14 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 70 cents-$1.12 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 55 cents-62 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/med. yield: 40 cents-52 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 30 cents-40 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 80 cents-85 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $750-$900
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $650-$750
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $400-$600
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $850-$1,000
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $750-$900
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $600-$700
Calves per head: $75-$150
Longview Livestock
Oct. 28: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.90 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$160 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.17 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.81 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.72.5 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.52.5 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-72 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 50 cents-90 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $400-$1,650
Calves per head: $50-$200
Goats per head: $55-$205