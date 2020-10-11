Hunt Livestock
Oct. 5: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.83 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.73 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.43 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.49 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.19 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-59 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 66 cents-87 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $370-$1,270
Stocker pairs per head: $930-$1,380
Panola Livestock
Oct. 6: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.30-$1.95 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.26-$1.82 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.20-$1.70 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.15-$1.50 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.38 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 90 cents-$1.21 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.25-$1.75 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.17-$1.57 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.10-$1.42 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1.05-$1.37 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 95 cents-$1.20 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 70 cents-$1.10 per pound
Packer cows-large frame/high yield: 48 cents-62 cents per pound
Packer cows-medium frame/medium yield: 45 cents-55 cents per pound
Packer cows-small frame/low yield: 30 cents-40 cents per pound
Packer bulls-large frame/high yield: 70 cents-85 cents per pound
Packer bulls-medium frame/medium yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer bulls-small frame/low yield: 55 cents-70 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head-young heavy bred: $850-$1,075
Stocker cows per head-young light bred: $750-$900
Stocker cows per head-older bred: $500-$600
Cow/calf pairs per head-large: $850-$1,100
Cow/calf pairs per head-small: $750-$900
Cow/calf pairs per head-older: $500-$800
Calves per head: $50-$150
Emory Livestock
Oct. 6: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 85 cents-$1.95 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.80 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.65 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.35 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-60 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 62 cents-80 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head-low/middle: $500-$1,000
Stocker cows: 45 cents-90 cents per pound
Calves per head: $50-$250
Goats per head: $50-$300
Longview Livestock
Oct. 8: Longview
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.61 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.21 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.47 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound
Packer cows: 20 cents-60 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 50 cents-86.5 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $300-$1,220
Goats per head: $75-$175