Hunt Livestock
Oct. 28: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.61 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.63 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.27 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.41 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.26 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.23 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.13 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-44 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 30 cents-72 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $170-$1,390
Cow/calf pairs per head: $780-$1,460
Panola Livestock
Oct. 29: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.05-$1.81 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.62 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 95 cents-$1.58 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: 90 cents-$1.32 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: 80 cents-$1.26 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 70 cents-$1.24 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 95 cents-$1.56 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 85 cents-$1.56 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 70 cents-$1.25 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 65 cents-$1.26 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 60 cents-$1.05 per pound
Packer cows — large frame/high yield: 40 cents-48 cents per pound
Packer cows — medium frame/medium yield: 32 cents-42 cents per pound
Packer cows — small frame/low yield: 20 cents-35 cents per pound
Packer bulls — large frame/high yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer bulls — medium frame/medium yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls — small frame/low yield: 50 cents-60 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head — young heavy bred: $750-$1,075
Stocker cows per head — young light bred: $650-$800
Stocker cows per head — older bred: $450-$600
Cow/calf pairs per head — large: $850-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head — small: $700-$900
Cow/calf pairs per head — older: $550-$750
Calves per head: $25-$125
Goats per head: $25-$100
Emory Livestock
Oct. 29: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.85 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.60 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.50 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.35 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 75 cents-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.25 per pound
Packer cows: 15 cents-50 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-75 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head — top: $900-$1,250
Cow/calf pairs per head — low/middle: $400-$900
Stocker cows: 45 cents-95 cents per pound
Calves per head: $10-$200
Horses per head: $55-$400
Goats per head: $25-$150