Hunt Livestock
Oct. 14: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.68 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.65 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.32 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.38 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.29 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.17 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-59 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-71 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $300-$1,280
Cow/calf pairs per head: $640-$1,430
Panola Livestock
Oct. 15: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.20-$1.75 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.15-$1.66 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1.05-$1.42 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: $1-$1.24 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.08 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1.05 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.15-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.10-$1.44 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.28 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 90 cents-$1.14 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 80 cents-$1 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 65 cents-95 cents per pound
Packer cows — large frame/high yield: 45 cents-55 cents per pound
Packer cows — medium frame/medium yield: 40 cents-45 cents per pound
Packer cows — small frame/low yield: 25 cents-35 cents per pound
Packer bulls — large frame/high yield: 70 cents-80 cents per pound
Packer bulls — medium frame/medium yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls — small frame/low yield: 50 cents-60 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head — young heavy bred: $750-$1,000
Stocker cows per head — young light bred: $650-$850
Stocker cows per head — older bred: $500-$700
Cow/calf pairs per head — large: $950-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head — small: $650-$850
Cow/calf pairs per head — older: $600-$700
Calves per head: $25-$150
Goats per head: $25-$150
Emory Livestock
Oct. 15: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 85 cents-$2 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.75 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 80 cents-$1.55 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.30 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-58 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-85 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head — top: $950-$1,350
Cow/calf pairs per head — low/middle: $500-$950
Stocker cows: 45 cents-$1.10 per pound
Calves per head: $10-$250
Horses per head: $40-$500
Goats per head: $35-$250