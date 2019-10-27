Hunt Livestock
Oct. 21: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.51 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.85 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.37 per pound
Steers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.71 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.39 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.23 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.26 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-54 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 60 cents-75 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $200-$1,150
Cow/calf pairs per head: $800-$1,220
Panola Livestock
Oct. 22: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.10-$1.55 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.46 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 95 cents-$1.38 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: 90 cents-$1.25 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: 85 cents-$1.22 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 75 cents-$1 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.05-$1.35 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.30 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 90 cents-$1.20 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 80 cents-$1.12 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 75 cents-95 cents per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 70 cents-90 cents per pound
Packer cows — large frame/high yield: 40 cents-48 cents per pound
Packer cows — medium frame/medium yield: 30 cents-40 cents per pound
Packer cows — small frame/low yield: 20 cents-30 cents per pound
Packer bulls — large frame/high yield: 70 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer bulls — medium frame/medium yield: 60 cents-70 cents per pound
Packer bulls — small frame/low yield: 50 cents-60 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head — young heavy bred: $650-$1,200
Stocker cows per head — young light bred: $550-$800
Stocker cows per head — older bred: $400-$600
Cow/calf pairs per head — large: $800-$1,000
Cow/calf pairs per head — small: $700-$850
Cow/calf pairs per head — older: $600-$700
Calves per head: $25-$100
Goats per head: $25-$100
Emory Livestock
Oct. 22: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 85 cents-$2.10 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.45 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.35 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 75 cents-$1.25 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.25 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 60 cents-$1.15 per pound
Packer cows: 15 cents-51 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-75 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head — top: $900-$1,250
Cow/calf pairs per head — low/middle: $500-$900
Stocker cows: 45 cents-$1.10 per pound
Calves per head: $5-$250
Horses per head: $50-$450
Goats per head: $30-$150