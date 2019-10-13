Hunt Livestock
Oct. 7: Henderson
Steers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.75 per pound
Steers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.70 per pound
Steers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.61 per pound
Steers 500 or 599 pounds: $1-$1.50 per pound
Steers 600 to 699 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound
Steers 700 or 799 pounds: $1-$1.31 per pound
Heifers 200 to 299 pounds: $1-$1.55 per pound
Heifers 300 to 399 pounds: $1-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 400 to 499 pounds: $1-$1.60 per pound
Heifers 500 to 599 pounds: $1-$1.33 per pound
Heifers 600 or 699 pounds: $1-$1.25 per pound
Heifers 700 to 799 pounds: $1-$1.17 per pound
Packer cows: 30 cents-69 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 40 cents-85 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head: $250-$1,150
Cow/calf pairs per head: $960-$1,420
Panola Livestock
Oct. 8: Carthage
Steers less than 300 pounds: $1.15-$1.65 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: $1.05-$1.58 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: $1-$1.48 per pound
Steers 500 to 600 pounds: 98 cents-$1.50 per pound
Steers 600 to 700 pounds: 90 cents-$1.34 per pound
Steers 700 to 800 pounds: 80 cents-$1.16 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: $1.10-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: $1-$1.36 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 95 cents-$1.34 per pound
Heifers 500 to 600 pounds: 85 cents-$1.20 per pound
Heifers 600 to 700 pounds: 75 cents-$1.06 per pound
Heifers 700 to 800 pounds: 60 cents-$1 per pound
Packer cows — large frame/high yield: 48 cents-54 cents per pound
Packer cows — medium frame/medium yield: 42 cents-52 cents per pound
Packer cows — small frame/low yield: 25 cents-40 cents per pound
Packer bulls — large frame/high yield: 75 cents-82 cents per pound
Packer bulls — medium frame/medium yield: 65 cents-75 cents per pound
Packer bulls — small frame/low yield: 50 cents-60 cents per pound
Stocker cows per head — young heavy bred: $900-$1,050
Stocker cows per head — young light bred: $750-$900
Stocker cows per head — older bred: $550-$600
Cow/calf pairs per head — large: $950-$1,200
Cow/calf pairs per head — small: $750-$900
Cow/calf pairs per head — older: $600-$800
Calves per head: $25-$125
Goats per head: $25-$125
Emory Livestock
Oct. 8: Emory
Steers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.85 per pound
Steers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound
Steers 400 to 500 pounds: 75 cents-$1.55 per pound
Steers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.50 per pound
Heifers less than 300 pounds: 80 cents-$1.65 per pound
Heifers 300 to 400 pounds: 80 cents-$1.45 per pound
Heifers 400 to 500 pounds: 70 cents-$1.40 per pound
Heifers 500 or more pounds: 70 cents-$1.35 per pound
Packer cows: 25 cents-60 cents per pound
Packer bulls: 55 cents-80 cents per pound
Cow/calf pairs per head — top: $1,000-$1,250
Cow/calf pairs per head — low/middle: $650-$1,000
Stocker cows: 50 cents-$1.35 per pound
Calves per head: $10-$250
Horses per head: N/A
Goats per head: $35-$200